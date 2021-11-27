Woman arrested for biting deputy after being removed from Islamorada bar

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – Authorities in the Florida Keys arrested a woman for allegedly biting a law enforcement officer.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Zena Marchant is facing multiple charges after biting an officer who was attempting to place her in handcuffs.

It happened early Saturday morning at Hog Heaven Sport Bar and Grill in Islamorada.

Authorities said Marchant and another woman were ordered by a Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy to leave the restaurant for causing a disturbance after a manager asked the deputy to trespass them from the property.

Both women returned a few minutes later and Marchant said she was calling 911 after falsely accused a deputy of taking the purse of the second woman, according to an arrest report.

Marchant was told to stop calling 911 because deputies were already on scene to assist in locating the missing purse.

Deputies said Marchant continued calling 911 and tried running away. When a deputy attempted to place her in handcuffs, that’s when authorities said Marchant bit that deputy on the hand.

Both women were arrested for trespassing.

Marchant is also facing charges of trespassing, misuse of 911, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.