Man, woman stabbed outside Miami Beach apartment complex

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Police in Miami Beach investigate a double stabbing.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police in Miami Beach are investigating a stabbing incident.

According to police, officers were called an apartment complex near 73rd Street and Harding Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, officers found a man and a woman who had been stabbed. Police did not say what the relationship is between the man and the woman, if any.

They were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Police have not said whether they are seeking any suspects.

