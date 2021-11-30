Officers search for multiple gunmen who opened fire on Miami-Dade police lieutenant

Officers investigate after several gunmen opened fire on a Miami-Dade police lieutenant.

MIAMI – Authorities are searching for the gunman who opened fire at a police officer.

According to authorities, a Miami-Dade police lieutenant responded to a call in reference to four armed men inside a vehicle.

The lieutenant located a car matching the description and began following it, when the vehicle suddenly stopped. Several subjects inside the vehicle then started shooting at the lieutenant.

It happened at approximately 3:37 a.m. in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 48th Street in Miami.

The unmarked police vehicle was struck multiple times, but the lieutenant was not harmed.

His car was disabled by the shooting, however, and he was unable to continue pursuing the subjects.

Their vehicle was later found abandoned by police in the area of Northwest 20th Avenue and 66th Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.