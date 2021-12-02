Police: FedEx driver run over by own truck

According to Miami-Dade police detectives are trying to piece together what happened that left a FedEx driver in critical condition after being run over by his own truck.

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade Police are investigating a crash in southwest Miami Dade where a FedEx driver was run over by his own truck.

The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. at SW 58th Street and SW 97th Avenue, according to police.

At the time of the accident, the truck was not working. Police say the driver was outside of the truck trying to get it running. That’s when suddenly, the vehicle began moving forward toward him.

Witnesses told police that he tried to get out of the way, but couldn’t and was run over becoming pinned under the front of the truck.

Miami-Dade police said bystanders were able to help get the man out as rescuers arrived on scene.

The driver was transported to the hospital, where police say he is in extremely critical condition.

“Right now we are holding out for hope,” said Detective Chris Thomas of the Miami-Dade Police Department. “We pray for his family that they get to be thankful this Christmas and not be enduring some sort of tragedy.”

Detectives are trying to piece together all of the elements of the accident: why the truck wasn’t working, how it began moving again and how it eventually hit the driver.