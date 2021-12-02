73º
wplg logo

Local News

Police: FedEx driver run over by own truck

Ian Margol, Reporter

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: Southwest Miami Dade, Miami-Dade County
According to Miami-Dade police detectives are trying to piece together what happened that left a FedEx driver in critical condition after being run over by his own truck.

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade Police are investigating a crash in southwest Miami Dade where a FedEx driver was run over by his own truck.

The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. at SW 58th Street and SW 97th Avenue, according to police.

At the time of the accident, the truck was not working. Police say the driver was outside of the truck trying to get it running. That’s when suddenly, the vehicle began moving forward toward him.

Witnesses told police that he tried to get out of the way, but couldn’t and was run over becoming pinned under the front of the truck.

Miami-Dade police said bystanders were able to help get the man out as rescuers arrived on scene.

The driver was transported to the hospital, where police say he is in extremely critical condition.

“Right now we are holding out for hope,” said Detective Chris Thomas of the Miami-Dade Police Department. “We pray for his family that they get to be thankful this Christmas and not be enduring some sort of tragedy.”

Detectives are trying to piece together all of the elements of the accident: why the truck wasn’t working, how it began moving again and how it eventually hit the driver.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ian Margol joined the Local 10 News team in July 2016 as a general assignment reporter. Born in Miami Beach and raised in Broward County, Ian is thrilled to be back home in South Florida.

email

facebook

twitter

Michelle F. Solomon is the podcast producer/reporter/host of Local 10's original, true crime podcast The Florida Files and a digital journalist for Local 10.com.

email