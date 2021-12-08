Car slams into entrance of Miami-Dade post office

A South Florida motorist drove their vehicle right into a Miami-Dade post office.

Cell phone video showed the moments right after that car busted through the entrance.

People at the scene rushed in to help whoever was behind the wheel.

Vehicle crashes into Miami-Dade post office (WPLG)

It happened late Tuesday afternoon at the U.S. Postal Service branch on Southwest 117th Avenue and Bird Road.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and said the car also struck a pole.

There has been no word on what led up to the crash or how the driver is doing.