Man faces multiple charges more than a year after fatal crash in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – A South Florida man was arrested Monday, more than a year after he was involved in a crash in Doral that left one woman dead and another person seriously injured.

Christian Diaz-Flores, 51, of Miami, faces charges of driving under the influence/manslaughter, vehicular homicide, driving under the influence causing serious bodily harm and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.

The crash occurred around 1:50 a.m. on June 22, 2020, at the intersection of Northwest 87th Avenue and 58th Street in Doral.

According to Miami-Dade Police Detective Angel Rodriguez, Diaz-Flores, who was driving a Nissan, ran a flashing red light and struck a Toyota and a Jeep.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and pronounced the driver of the Toyota, Donna Barreiro-Diaz, 18, dead at the scene.

Diaz-Flores and the passenger of the Toyota were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

Ad

According to his arrest warrant, a responding officer smelled the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the suspect’s breath.

Police said two blood samples were also taken from the suspect at the hospital, one of which showed he had a blood-alcohol content of .094 percent and another that showed he had a blood-alcohol content of .104 percent.