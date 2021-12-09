Police: Thief’s spree at Macy’s targets coffee makers, juicers, and massagers

Robert Delgado, 24, of Miami, was arrested after investigators say he targeted Macy's department stores through Miami-Dade on 13 different occasions stealing more than $12,000 worth of merchandise.

MIAMI, Fla. – For over a month, a Miami man was helping himself to high-end espresso makers, Vitamix blending machines and massage equipment at Macy’s department stores in Miami-Dade County stealing more than $12,000 in goods, according to investigators.

Police said Robert Delgado, 24, targeted several Macy’s stores from Oct. 5 through Nov. 18 at least 12 different times, at Dadeland Mall in Kendall, The Falls and International Mall, both in Miami.

Investigators said that each time Delgado would enter the stores and head to the housewares sections.

On Oct. 5 is when the spree started, where he entered the Macey’s at Dadeland Mall and grabbed two Nespresso machines, valued at just over $675. Three days later, on Oct. 9, he went back to Dadeland Mall, and took two Vitamix machines, valued at almost $1,200. The targeting continued on Oct. 13, 17, 18, 25, 26, 29, Nov. 8, 10, 13, and 18, where each time, investigators said Delgado would take Vitamix blenders, high-end espresso makers, and massage guns. In one incident, he also stole a Roomba vacuum cleaner valued at over $1,500.

Ad

On Nov. 18, police said as he was stopped on the way out of the Macy’s at International Mall, there was a struggle with the store’s loss prevention security guard. Delgado managed to flee the store and the incident was captured on the store’s surveillance video cameras. All of the incidents were captured on the store’s video surveillance. He left behind his cell phone, social security card and credit cards, and also a Department of Corrections inmate identification card, which fell out of his pocket during the struggle.

A records check showed that Delgado had three prior convictions for grand theft.

Miami-Dade police arrested Delgado at his apartment on Dec. 8 and he was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

In total, police said Delgado allegedly stole $12,160 worth of housewares merchandise.

He is facing charges of grand theft along with other charges related to the alleged crimes.