‘A lot of conflict’: Jury’s foreman blames Resiles’ mistrial on 3 out of 12 jurors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman who served as the jury’s foreman during Dayonte Resiles’ mistrial said some of the jurors disagreed on whether or not the DNA at the crime scene was evidence of guilt in the murder of Jill Halliburton Su.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, said this is why she and the 11 jurors were not able to reach a unanimous verdict after nearly six days of deliberations.

“There was a lot of conflict, a lot of disagreements, a lot of arguing,” she said on Thursday.

Resiles was facing a premeditated first-degree murder charge. She believed he was guilty, but there were three jurors who didn’t.

Some of the jurors did not follow the rules and a few did not understand what was required of them, she said.

The judge declared the mistrial on Tuesday night.

Resiles is being held without bond at the Broward County main jail. Prosecutors are preparing for the new trial. The jury selection will begin in January.