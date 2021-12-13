Rescue chopper flown in after cement truck rolls over in west Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An air rescue helicopter was flown in to the scene of a major crash in west Miami-Dade Monday morning.

The crash involving a cement truck was reported in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and West Loop Road.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. as the helicopter landed in the roadway, which was blocked off by Fire Rescue crews and police. The cement truck could be seen on its side.

Police did not immediately confirm how many vehicles were involved in the collision.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.