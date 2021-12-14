Police: Driver steals U-Haul truck, causes major crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A stolen U-Haul truck crashed into a fence and took out a traffic light during a crash Tuesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident occurred in the area of Northwest 14th Street and 31st Avenue near the border of Lauderhill.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. as police tape blocked off the area to traffic.

According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, officers received a report around 1 p.m. regarding a U-Haul that had been stolen from the U-Haul Moving & Storage at 2800 W. Broward Blvd.

She said an officer spotted the truck a short time later and called for backup.

But before the officer could try to pull over the driver, the U-Haul began driving erratically, traveling in the wrong direction and striking a car, Liening said.

She said the driver of the U-Haul was immediately taken into custody and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was also hospitalized with serious injuries, Liening said.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately released.