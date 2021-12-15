COVID-19 prompts temporary Apple store closure in Brickell

(Matthias Schrader, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – The Apple store at Brickell City Center has a sign on display at the door on Wednesday.

“Our stores are closed until further notice.”

The closure comes a day after the company reinstated a face mask mandate at all of the stores in the country.

The Miami location is just one of three to close in the country over COVID-19 cases, Bloomberg News reported.

The store employees will have to undergo testing before the store reopens.

The Apple stores at Dadeland Mall and Lincoln Road remain open. The two other stores closed are in Ottawa, Ontario, and Annapolis, Md.