GPS trackers on beauty products lead police to alleged trio of thieves

Three women are under arrest, suspected in a string of robberies in the area.

MIAMI, Fla. – Three women are in custody after GPS trackers on beauty-store merchandise led police to an alleged trio of robbers in Miami on Wednesday.

Timaya Mitchell, Brynisha Merchant and Quatika James are all under arrest accused of robbing a Sephora store at 1809 S. University Drive in Davie.

The suspects could be linked to a string of thefts at multiple cosmetic stores including additional Sephora and ULTA stores across Broward County, according to the Davie Police Criminal Investigations Division.

Sky 10 was over the scene as policed arrested the trio who were in a silver Nissan sedan at a 7-11 store in Miami on Wednesday.

Officials said GPS trackers on some of the stolen merchandise is what helped locate the suspects.