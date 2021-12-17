76º
Video shows SWAT team surround Tamarac home to arrest Capitol riot suspect

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Tamarac, Crime
TAMARAC, Fla. – A 26-year-old man from Tamarac is facing federal charges over his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Mason Courson is awaiting prosecution in federal court for his role in the assault of a Metropolitan Police Department officer.

Courson’s neighbor Mario Guerrera said the SWAT team responded on Tuesday and the suspect walked out with his hands behind his back.

No one responded to requests for comment at the home on Thursday. Records show Courson was arrested in 2015 after punching a bar owner while intoxicated.

Courson appeared in court on Wednesday in Broward County. He is facing charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and inflicting bodily injury, civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

About the Author:

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

