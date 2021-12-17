Video shows SWAT team surround Tamarac home to arrest Capitol riot suspect

A 26-year-old man from Tamarac is facing federal charges over his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

TAMARAC, Fla. – A 26-year-old man from Tamarac is facing federal charges over his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Mason Courson is awaiting prosecution in federal court for his role in the assault of a Metropolitan Police Department officer.

Courson’s neighbor Mario Guerrera said the SWAT team responded on Tuesday and the suspect walked out with his hands behind his back.

No one responded to requests for comment at the home on Thursday. Records show Courson was arrested in 2015 after punching a bar owner while intoxicated.

Courson appeared in court on Wednesday in Broward County. He is facing charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and inflicting bodily injury, civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.