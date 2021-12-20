FBI offers $10,000 reward for alleged Bloods gang member involved in drug trafficking

MIAMI – FBI agents are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive who is wanted for drug trafficking and they are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his conviction.

Darasy S. Chhim is about 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs about 180 to 190 pounds and he has a mole between his eyebrows that is closer to the left side.

He also has “Hate Me Now and F [expletive] the World” tattooed on his back, “Liliana Chhim” on his chest, and a skull, roses, cards, and a hand sign on his upper right arm.

“Chhim is a dangerous man who has repeatedly demonstrated little respect for the law. He needs to be brought to justice,” Joseph R. Bonavolonta, the special agent in charge of FBI Boston, said in a statement.

Chhim is allegedly a member of the Bloods, a highly organized nationwide network of street gangs with a reach to South Florida. He is also known as “Mystikal,” “Russel,” “Crusty Rusty,” and “Rizzus.”

Chhim, who was born in California and is of Cambodian descent, was last known to be operating with the One Family Clique in Massachusetts, according to the Lowell Police Department and FBI agents in Boston. He also had ties to Pennsylvania.

Chhim was accused of conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and MDMA, in June. There is a federal arrest warrant for his arrest.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about Chhim’s whereabouts to call 1-800-225-5324 or submit tips on this page.