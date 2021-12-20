Man who stole bike at gunpoint from Walmart arrested, BSO says

The Broward Sheriff's Office released this surveillance image of an armed bike robbery at a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A man accused of whipping out a gun while stealing a bicycle from Walmart is behind bars — and investigators credit the public’s help for catching him.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says it arrested Jarred Frico, 18, who will face one count of robbery with a firearm.

BSO recently released surveillance of the crime from last month and says tips from the community helped them catch Frico.

Detectives say the robbery happened just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 16 at the Walmart at 3001 N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

“As the subject began to exit the store with a Hyperspeed Explorer bicycle worth approximately $372, an employee asked him to show a receipt,” BSO public information officer Miranda Grossman said in a news release. “The subject replied that he doesn’t have a receipt and continued out the door. At that point, the employee stuck out her foot to try to stop the subject. As she did that, he reached into his waistband, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the employee’s face, telling her to ‘get back.’”