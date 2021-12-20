72º
Miami-Dade man killed in neighborhood dispute

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

One neighbor said the argument that led to the killing was over a pressure cleaner. It happened Sunday at at Southwest 99th Avenue and 27th Terrace.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal shooting Sunday in Southwest Miami-Dade County was set off by an argument between neighbors, others in the community say.

Miami-Dade police confirmed that one man was pronounced dead at the scene at Southwest 99th Avenue and 27th Terrace and that the suspected shooter is in custody.

Neighbors told Local 10 News that it started with an argument and that a man in his 50s who had been walking his dog was shot. One neighbor said the argument was over a pressure cleaner.

“It’s definitely very sad,” one neighbor said. “Especially now, Christmas is right around the corner. I don’t know what these people were thinking.”

