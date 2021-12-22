67º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Bank robber hits in Hollywood. Do you recognize him?

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Crime, Broward County, Hollywood
These surveillance images show a man who the FBI says robbed a Hollywood bank on Tuesday. (Photos courtesy of FBI)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a Hollywood bank on Tuesday afternoon.

He demanded money from an employee at the TD Bank branch located at 401 S. State Road 7 at 12:21 p.m., investigators say.

The FBI released photos with hopes the community can help identify the robber.

Customers were in the bank at the time of the crime, the FBI said, but there were no injuries. They are not revealing the amount of money, if any, that was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call 754-703-2000.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Selig is the Digital Executive Producer at WPLG, overseeing Local10.com.

email

twitter