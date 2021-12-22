Bank robber hits in Hollywood. Do you recognize him?

These surveillance images show a man who the FBI says robbed a Hollywood bank on Tuesday.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a Hollywood bank on Tuesday afternoon.

He demanded money from an employee at the TD Bank branch located at 401 S. State Road 7 at 12:21 p.m., investigators say.

The FBI released photos with hopes the community can help identify the robber.

Customers were in the bank at the time of the crime, the FBI said, but there were no injuries. They are not revealing the amount of money, if any, that was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call 754-703-2000.