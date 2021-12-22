Cash Pop: Florida Lottery launches new draw game in 2022

Lottery players will ring in the new year with a new way to win.

Cash Pop is the latest draw game in Florida, replacing Fast Play, and it offers the chance to win with just one matching number.

Florida Lottery announced the new game will begin Jan. 3. The last Fast Play is on Jan. 2.

Lottery officials say players will select the dollar amount they wish to play per number — $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount determines the potential prize if that number is drawn, with cash prizes going up to $1,250.

Numbers will be drawn five times per day, seven days per week, at 8:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 2:45 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.