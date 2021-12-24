South Florida charities bring holiday cheer to those in need this Christmas

Miami-Dade and Broward charities step up to help community members in need during the holidays

HOLLYWOOD – Despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, several South Florida charities are stepping up and working hard to help the homeless this holiday season.

Antonio Villasuso with the Miami Rescue Mission says he’s seen an outpouring of support this holiday season. People are volunteering their time and there has been an outpouring of generosity and support toward the less fortunate.

“It’s incredible, just people knocking on the door, bringing food, bringing toys and bringing gifts for the homeless. It just is an overwhelming thing that this community is known for,” said Villasuso.

Local 10 News found brothers Andrew and Matthew Patricio with boxes full of toys collected through their company. They dropped all of those items off at the Broward Outreach Center.

“Giving that opportunity to a kid, who could have the opportunity to open a gift and giving them that stability and that peacefulness of a mindset, it’s the best thing you can give to a child around these times of the holidays,” said Matthew Patricio.

The Caring Place at Miami Rescue Mission and Broward Outreach Centers also served hundreds of meals to those in need. A Christmas toy giveaway was also a big success, with many recipients thanking those who have helped them in their time of need.