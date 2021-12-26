80º
wplg logo

LIVE

Local News

Detectives investigate death outside Take 1 Lounge in Fort Lauderdale

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Fort Lauderdale, Crime
There were bullet shell casing markers on Sunday after a person died outside of the Take 1 Lounge in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There were yellow bullet shell casing markers on the ground. Detectives used a plastic tarp to cover a person’s body.

The crime scene was active on Sunday morning outside of the Take 1 Lounge in Fort Lauderdale.

A group of people grieving arrived at the nightclub’s parking lot at 801 NE 62nd St.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office responded. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department officers and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were also at the scene.

This is a developing story.

Related story: ‘We’ve had enough: Take 1 Lounge neighbors in Broward fear for their lives

Morning report

Detectives are investigating a person's death on Sunday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018. Saira is two-time Emmy-nominated reporter and comes to South Florida from Madison, Wisconsin, where she was working as a reporter and anchor.

email

facebook

twitter