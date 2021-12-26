Detectives investigate death outside Take 1 Lounge in Fort Lauderdale

There were bullet shell casing markers on Sunday after a person died outside of the Take 1 Lounge in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There were yellow bullet shell casing markers on the ground. Detectives used a plastic tarp to cover a person’s body.

The crime scene was active on Sunday morning outside of the Take 1 Lounge in Fort Lauderdale.

A group of people grieving arrived at the nightclub’s parking lot at 801 NE 62nd St.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office responded. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department officers and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were also at the scene.

This is a developing story.

