Suspect on loose after trading gunfire with deputies near Fort Lauderdale

Detectives are asking for the public's help as they search for a gunman who fired at Broward Sheriff's Office deputies on Christmas night.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a gunman who they say was spotted during a shooting and then exchanged gunfire with deputies on Christmas night.

BSO said it observed the initial shooting at 9:53 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Northwest 31st Avenue near Fort Lauderdale.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that during an attempt to detain the shooter, gunfire was exchanged by deputies and the shooter,” BSO Public Information Officer Carey Codd said in a news release. “At some point, the shooter got into a vehicle and then fled on foot. The shooter remains at large at this time.”

One person in the vehicle was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, investigators say. Codd said “is unclear when the occupant was shot and by whom.”

No deputies were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the deputy-involved shooting, as is standard procedure.

BSO continues to investigate the shooting by the gunman and urges anyone with information about the shooter to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.