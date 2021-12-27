2 children killed, 3 children injured in hit-and-run crash in Wilton Manors

Two children are dead and three others are hospitalized following a crash in Wilton Manors.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Two children have died and three other children were injured when a vehicle plowed into them Monday afternoon in Wilton Manors and then took off, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred around 2:50 p.m. in the 2400 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue.

According to Fort Lauderdale Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, two of the children were pronounced dead at the scene.

He said three other children were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. One child was listed in critical condition and the other two were in stable condition.

Drivers in the area are advised to seek alternate routes as the area is currently blocked to traffic.

The victims’ ages and identities were not immediately released.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman confirmed that in addition to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews, Wilton Manors police and BSO deputies responded to the scene.

She said BSO Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A description of the driver and vehicle were not immediately known.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

