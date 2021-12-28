Fins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa partners with floral company for a good cause

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has always embraced his Hawaiian upbringing and his Samoan roots, and so have his fans.

“Back in Alabama, when Tua was playing there, they had a lot of people (who) were buying fresh leis in flower shops and actually wearing them to the games in order to work with the Polynesian culture in support of Tua,” South Florals CEO Danny Sanchez said.

So when he came to Miami, Tua partnered with South Florals to create “Tua leis,” in support of his foundation, Raising Champions.

“It really just embodies where I come from, my heritage, and then it’s also giving back to a good cause,” Tua said.

“They’re premium quality silk leis, and this is solid metal. It’s great quality. We encourage all of our fans to wear one in support of Tua and the Tua Foundation,” Sanchez said.

South Florals has been providing fresh, beautiful flowers to our area for more than 40 years.

Sanchez says their partnership with Tua started about a year and a half ago, but getting the leis right was not an easy process during a pandemic.

“It’s been challenging during COVID times obviously to get new product manufactured and set up, but once we got it all set up I think they came out great,” Sanchez said.

A portion of the proceeds go to Tua’s foundation, but they also want this to become sort of a new tradition for Dolphins fans -- for people to wear the leis to games and show their support for Tua and the Polynesian culture.

To learn how to purchase your leis visit Southflorals.com/tua. The leis cost $59.95.