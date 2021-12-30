Brightline: Train crashes into car in Aventura after driver goes around lowered gates

AVENTURA, Fla. – A blue car was left mangled on the other side of the street after it was struck by a Brightline train Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. in the 21000 block of East Dixie Highway in Aventura.

According to a Brightline spokesperson, the driver drove around the gates, which were down and had flashing lights and bells ringing, “signaling an approaching train.”

No injuries were reported onboard the train, however it’s unclear whether the occupants inside the car were able to get out in time.

