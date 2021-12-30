Some Broward County locations for at-home COVID test kits out of supplies early

With a surge of the omicron variant, COVID-19 at home test kits are in short supply. Broward County had a limited supply to give out to residets.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Five Broward County locations for at-home rapid test kit distribution to residents closed down earlier than the 6 p.m. scheduled time after supplies ran out.

Distribution started Thursday, Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. at most locations, but by afternoon many had run out.

A spokesperson from the county told Local10.com that the distribution is expected to continue as scheduled on Friday, Dec. 31, however locations and hours may be reduced.

Broward County received limited supplies of COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits, which were secured through a partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Broward.

By 2 p.m. Thursday, sites in Hollywood, Coconut Creek, Pompano Beach, Coral Springs and Pembroke Pines were out of kits. By 3 p.m., the Fort Lauderdale site was out.

Kits remained on a while-supplies-lasted basis at a site in Sunrise, one in Miramar and another in Plantation.

The county is continually updating its Rapid Test Kit Distribution web page and is advising residents to check the site before heading out to the location.

Proof of Broward County residency is required and two kits per household will be given until supplies run out, according to officials. The locations currently are, but these are subject to change.

African American Research Library & Cultural Center , 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale. (Out of kits)

Hollywood Branch, 2600 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood. (Out of kits)

Miramar Branch Library & Education Center, 2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

North Regional/Broward College Library, 1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard, Coconut Creek. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. (Out of kits)

Northwest Branch Library, 1580 NW 3rd Ave., Pompano Beach. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. (Out of kits)

Northwest Regional Library, 3151 North University Drive, Coral Springs. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. (Out of kits)

Southwest Regional Library, 16835 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. (Out of kits)

Sunrise Dan Pearl Branch, 10500 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Sunrise. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

West Regional Library, 8601 West Broward Boulevard, Plantation. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Test kits will not be distributed inside the libraries and facial coverings should be worn while picking up the kits in the drive-through.

Broward County officials said that there may be more kit inventory to distribute in near future.

Visit Broward.org/Coronavirus for ongoing updates to the list of Library locations with kit inventory to distribute.