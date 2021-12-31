COVID-19 cases cause cancellations of several performances at Adrienne Arsht Center

MIAMI – One performance of Hairspray and the remaining performances for the year of Peter London Global Dance Company: Touch & Rain On Me were canceled in Miami due to COVID-19 cases within the two separate companies, a spokesperson for the Adrienne Arsht Center confirmed Friday.

The Thursday night performance for the Broadway musical Hairspray was canceled, but all future performances are expected to go on as planned.

“We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this scheduling change has caused ticket holders,” ticketholders were told in an email Thursday. “At this time, all future performances of Hairspray at the Arsht Center are scheduled to go on as planned. Refunds will be processed for all ticketholders for tonight’s performance through the original point of sale.”

The Adrienne Arsht Center representative confirmed that the Thursday and Friday performances of Touch & Rain On Me were also canceled.

Ad

On Thursday, the Arsht Center notified those who attended Wednesday’s performance of Touch & Rain On Me that performers from the show had tested positive for COVID-19 and encouraged them to monitor themselves for any symptoms and to follow the advice of their health care professionals.

All ticket holders were notified by email about the cancelations.

Click here for the latest information about events at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.