Pair of rare bald eagle hatch in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two cute little eaglets have hatched in South Florida.

Sunday morning the second tiny eagle entered the world after the first baby hatched Saturday night.

In the past, bald eagles Rita and Ron, named after wildlife expert Ron Magill and his wife, have had limited success raising chicks.

That was due in part to the instability of their nest site.

Thanks to the Wildlife Rescue of Dade County and the Ron Magill Foundation, it looks like the latest efforts have been a success.