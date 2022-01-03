Man accused of beating woman, trying to strangle her at bus stop

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old man was arrested Sunday on accusations that he beat a 26-year-old woman and tried to strangle her while she was waiting at a bus stop, authorities said.

The incident occurred just after 11 a.m. Sunday at the bus stop at 3814 NW 25th St. near Miami International Airport.

According to Miami-Dade police, the victim was waiting for a bus when the suspect, identified as Aaron K. Quinones, approached her from behind and began to strangle her with a shoelace.

Police said the woman tried to defend herself as Quinones repeatedly beat her.

Authorities said a Good Samaritan stepped in to stop the attack, and Quinones ran off.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel treated the victim at the scene.

Police said officers patrolling the area spotted a man who matched the description of the attacker and arrested Quinones.

He faces an attempted murder charge.

Police said they want to speak to the Good Samaritan, who had already left the area when they arrived.

Ad

Anyone with further information about the attack or who may have been victimized by the suspect is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Airport District at 305-867-7373 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.