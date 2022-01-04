Residents frustrated after vote for new Hammocks HOA board of directors was suddenly halted

What was supposed to be a simple process to pick new leadership of the Hammocks Community Association turned out to be anything but.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – What was supposed to be a simple process to pick new leadership of the Hammocks Community Association turned out to be anything but.

Hundreds of homeowners in southwest Miami-Dade Couonty who waited in line to vote Monday night were suddenly turned away.

“We want a fair chance,” said homeowner Kris Gurucharri. “Our money has been stolen from us. This administration had $3 million in surplus when they were put in office, and they took out a $1.5 million dollar loan and its just…our association fees are paying for her criminal attorney.”

It was just last year when the association’s former president and treasurer was arrested and accused of stealing more than $100,000 from her neighbors.

Prosecutors say Margelli Gallego misused the association’s credit card to spend tens of thousands of dollars at restaurants, shops, and other online purchases. About $50,000, they say, was used to pay a private investigator for work that included watching her own home.

Ad

Monday night homeowners were given a ballot and the first shot in a few years to vote in a new board of directors, but under social distancing rules that only permitted one or two people inside to vote at a time.

Then later in the evening the process was suddenly stopped in its tracks, which only fueled skepticism.

“I don’t understand how any of this is fair on any level,” said Gurucharri.