Shorty’s Dadeland sells land to developers for $14.5 million

KENDALL, Fla. – A South Florida barbecue landmark has sold its iconic location in Kendall.

On Tuesday, Florida Value Partners and Atlantic Pacific confirmed the purchase of the site of the original restaurant and a lot nearby for $14.5 million.

Shorty’s Bar-B-Q first opened its doors 70 years ago on 9200 S. Dixie Highway. It closed briefly following a fire in the 1970s and after heavy damage from Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

The restaurant next to Datran Center Skyscrapers and a block away from Dadeland Mall, will stay open to serve guests for the time being. Plans to develop the space have not been revealed.

“As part of the transaction, the Joint Venture partnership will lease back the property to Shorty’s restaurant who will continue to operate the restaurant,” said Gus Alfonso, managing partner, Florida Value Partners.

Shorty’s BBQ has three additional locations across South Florida in Davie, West Miami and Doral.