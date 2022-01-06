Fort Lauderdale murder suspect awaits extradition in Miami-Dade

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 32-year-old man was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Wednesday night on a Broward County warrant for murder.
Ivan Jesus Alberti-Sierra shot Carlton McMillan III shortly before 2 p.m., on Tuesday, at a home near the intersection of Southwest 23rd Court and Southwest 15th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, police said.
Neighbors said they heard an argument before the shooting. There were three bullet holes in the front door of the home. Alberti-Sierra fled the crime scene, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel took McMillan to Broward Health Medical Center where a doctor pronounced him dead. He was 28.
Miami-Dade police officers arrested Alberti-Sierra and corrections booked him about 11 p.m.
According to a Linkedin account with a matching picture, Alberti-Sierra owned a car rental business registered in Florida out of Fort Lauderdale.
The Alberti Sierra Rentals website listed the vehicles as a Tesla Model 3, Ford Mustang EcoBoost, Chevrolet Camaro SS, a Jeep Cherokee, and a Chevrolet Suburban.