Fort Lauderdale murder suspect awaits extradition in Miami-Dade

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Detectives arrested a 32-year-old man in Miami-Dade County after he was accused of murder in Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 32-year-old man was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Wednesday night on a Broward County warrant for murder.

Ivan Jesus Alberti-Sierra shot Carlton McMillan III shortly before 2 p.m., on Tuesday, at a home near the intersection of Southwest 23rd Court and Southwest 15th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Ivan Jesus Alberti-Sierra was arrested on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County. (MDCR)

Neighbors said they heard an argument before the shooting. There were three bullet holes in the front door of the home. Alberti-Sierra fled the crime scene, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel took McMillan to Broward Health Medical Center where a doctor pronounced him dead. He was 28.

Carlton McMillan III died on Tuesday in Broward County. He was 28. (FLPD)

Miami-Dade police officers arrested Alberti-Sierra and corrections booked him about 11 p.m.

According to a Linkedin account with a matching picture, Alberti-Sierra owned a car rental business registered in Florida out of Fort Lauderdale.

The Alberti Sierra Rentals website listed the vehicles as a Tesla Model 3, Ford Mustang EcoBoost, Chevrolet Camaro SS, a Jeep Cherokee, and a Chevrolet Suburban.

Joseph Ojo

Andrea Torres

