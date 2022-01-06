Police: Driver ran stop sign before striking girl on bike in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police say a driver ran a stop sign before crashing their SUV into a girl who was riding her bicycle in the crosswalk.

Police confirmed that the incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. outside Lakeside Elementary School in the area of Northwest 136th Avenue and 10th Street.

Video taken at the scene shows four child bicycles left in the crosswalk after the crash. One of those bikes was completely mangled and looked like it had been dragged by the SUV.

Police said the victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver remained at the scene after crashing the SUV into a tree. The driver was also taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed that the child is a student at Lakeside Elementary. Her identity has not yet been released.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.