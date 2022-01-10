Man opens fire during brawl inside parking garage at CityPlace Doral

DORAL, Fla. – Cellphone video captured the moment a man pulled out a gun and opened fire in a parking garage at CityPlace Doral.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Moments earlier, the same video shows a fight breaking out between several men and women on a stairway.

At one point, a woman throws a bottle at another person right before punches are thrown.

Within seconds, that’s when one of the men involved pulled out a gun and started to shoot, causing others to duck behind cars for cover.

The scene caused police to surround the popular dining and shopping complex.

While preliminary reports are that no one was hurt during the chaos, police have yet to confirm that.

At this point, it’s still unclear what exactly led up to that fight or if the gunman was ever arrested.