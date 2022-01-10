Officials tour U.S. Post Office in Opa-locka ahead of District 20 election

Four candidates are competing in the Jan. 11 special election to become the new U.S. House of Representative for District 20.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz toured the U.S. Post Office in Opa-locka on Monday — ahead of the special general election on Tuesday.

Six candidates are competing to become the new U.S. House Representative for District 20. The late Alcee Hastings assumed office on Jan. 3, 1993. He served until his death on April 6, 2021.

Scott said the Nov. 2 Democratic primary was a tight race partially because Florida law doesn’t allow ballots to be counted unless these are delivered to the Broward Supervisor of Elections’ office on time.

“We received 287 ballots that were postmarked before the date of the election, hundreds of ballots left uncounted,” Scott said.

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won the candidacy with a difference of only five votes. Jason Mariner is the Republican candidate. The others are Mike ter Maat, Jim Flynn, Leonard Serratore, and Shelley Fain.

“We were asking about what steps they’ve taken to try to get to the bottom of how it happened,” said Wasserman Shultz, who sits on the congressional committee that oversees the USPS.

The registration deadline was Dec. 13. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday. The winner will be elected to a two-year term.

Early voting ends Sunday in Broward and Palm Beach Counties in the race for congress in the 20th District.

