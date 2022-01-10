Police: Man shoots girlfriend, her son before turning gun on himself

A woman was killed Sunday night in a domestic-related shooting in Hialeah Gardens, police said.

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a domestic-related shooting that left one woman dead in Hialeah Gardens.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday at an apartment in the 9800 block of West Okeechobee Road.

According to police, Hialeah Gardens police officers arrived at the scene to find a woman who appeared to have been shot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

As officers went through the apartment, they found the woman’s son and her boyfriend also suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where the son is listed in stable condition and the boyfriend is listed in critical condition.

According to authorities, all three lived together and the man shot the girlfriend and her son before turning the gun on himself. The suspect is not the biological father of the child, police said.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.

The Miami-Dade Police Department has taken over the investigation.