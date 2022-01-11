2 injured in road rage shooting on Florida’s Turnpike

The Florida Highway Patrol said a man and a woman were shot and rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were injured in a road rage shooting Tuesday afternoon on Florida’s Turnpike near the Golden Glades Interchange, authorities say.

The man and woman who were shot were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators say that it happened at about 12:55 p.m. in the Turnpike’s southbound lanes and that someone inside a gray Chevrolet sedan opened fire, hitting the left side of a blue Honda Civic.

The driver of the Honda and a passenger were shot. They drove to Miami-Dade County police’s northside station before being taken to the hospital.

FHP says it continues to investigate the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

