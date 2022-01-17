MLK Day parade returns to streets of Miami

MIAMI – Thousands of people are expected to line the streets in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday for the return of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.

The annual event honoring the late civil rights leader had to be celebrated virtually last year because of COVID-19, but is back in person for 2022, giving residents a chance to see the floats and bands that the parade is known for.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Driving the Dream Forward,” inspired by King’s vision for all people to come together and walk hand-in-hand toward economic growth and civility.

“That dream is following Dr. King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech of really building not only economic and community development but also unity for the community,” said event organizer Candyce Haynes.

Starting at 11 a.m. the parade will head down Northwest 54th Street, leaving from 10th Avenue and traveling all the way to 32nd Avenue. It is expected to last two and a half hours.

The route has meaning behind it, as it goes through areas King would visit during his frequent trips to Miami.