61º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

MLK Day parade returns to streets of Miami

Event was celebrated virtually last year because of pandemic

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County
File photo from a previous Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Miami's Liberty City.

MIAMI – Thousands of people are expected to line the streets in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday for the return of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.

The annual event honoring the late civil rights leader had to be celebrated virtually last year because of COVID-19, but is back in person for 2022, giving residents a chance to see the floats and bands that the parade is known for.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Driving the Dream Forward,” inspired by King’s vision for all people to come together and walk hand-in-hand toward economic growth and civility.

“That dream is following Dr. King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech of really building not only economic and community development but also unity for the community,” said event organizer Candyce Haynes.

Starting at 11 a.m. the parade will head down Northwest 54th Street, leaving from 10th Avenue and traveling all the way to 32nd Avenue. It is expected to last two and a half hours.

The route has meaning behind it, as it goes through areas King would visit during his frequent trips to Miami.

A look at the route for Monday's MLK Day Parade in Miami's Liberty City. (WPLG)

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

email

facebook

twitter