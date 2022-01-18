Police: 1 killed, several injured in shootout between patron, security guards outside Miami-Dade bar

A gunman was fatally shot by a security guard outside a bar in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and four others injured overnight.

According to police, a man was drinking at the Chicagoan Bar and Lounge on Northwest Seventh Avenue and 107th Street in the Pinewood area Monday night when he refused to pay his bill.

Police said the patron was escorted out of the bar by security guards and left in his car.

But police said he returned around midnight, parked his car in the middle of the street and opened fire toward a security guard who was in front of the business.

According to authorities, the security guard returned fire and a second guard came outside and also fired at the gunman.

Police said the patron and one of the security guards were shot, as well as three women who were caught in the crossfire.

The patron was pronounced dead at the scene and the security guard and two of the women were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

According to police, one of the women was grazed by a bullet and refused to remain at the scene.

The identities of the suspect and victims in the shooting have not yet been released.