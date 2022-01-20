Pembroke Pines hit by ransomware attack, city says

A spokeswoman for the city of Pembroke Pines confirmed the cyberattack from last month and said an investigation is still ongoing.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines was the victim of a ransomware attack last month that impacted their ability to access certain city computer systems, the city confirmed Thursday to Local 10 News.

There is an active investigation into the attack, a city spokeswoman said.

The city said so far it appears that no personal information was compromised. They also stressed that services like police and fire remain operational.

But because the investigation is ongoing, they are unable to provide specific details into the attack, but they will continue to give operational updates, the spokeswoman said.