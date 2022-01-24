2 injured in hit-and-run crash in Little Havana

MIAMI – City of Miami police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred Monday morning and involved two vehicles.

The incident was reported around 11:50 a.m. in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and Third Street.

According to Miami police, two vehicles were involved in the collision and the people inside one of the cars fled the scene on foot.

Police said City of Miami Fire Rescue crews transported two people inside the other car to Jackson Memorial Hospital. One of the victims is listed in serious condition and the other is listed in critical condition.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Miami Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.