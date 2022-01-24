Assistant public defender: Parkland suspect’s privacy needs to be protected

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown in court during a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz, who is accused of killing 17 at his former school in Parkland, said they want prosecutors to not invade his privacy during the trial.

Prosecutor Nicole Chiappone said Cruz’s Instagram accounts were public when Cruz shot the victims on Feb. 14, 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“He is not required to make his Instagram private to have a reasonable expectation of privacy,” Assistant public defender Nawal Bashimam told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Monday.

Bashimam argued that someone who makes an Instagram account public has a reasonable expectation of privacy.

“I agree with the state that the defense did not establish reasonable expectation of privacy,” Scherer said.

Last year, the public defenders said they wanted prosecutors and their witnesses prohibited from referring to Cruz as “the killer,” “an animal,” or to use any derogatory terms that would dehumanize him or be prejudicial. The defense also wanted to prevent the victims and their families from testifying in court and argued that could result in “overly emotional displays.”

Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Scherer scheduled the trial to begin on Feb. 21. After jury selection, the 12 jurors will have to decide whether Cruz should be sentenced to life without parole or death.