Miami priest seeks forgiveness after learning he fathered a child

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami priest is seeking forgiveness from God and his parishioners after he learned in late December that he fathered a child, a spokeswoman from the Archdiocese of Miami confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the archdiocese, the child was the result of a relationship Monsignor Chanel Jeanty, pastor of Saint James Catholic Church, had with a woman that ended over a year ago.

They said Jeanty did not learn about the child from the mother herself, but from a third party.

He has since reached out to the mother and will contribute to the support of his child, the archdiocese said.

“Monsignor Jeanty has already sought God’s forgiveness, and he is asking for the forgiveness of his parishioners, who will be disappointed when they learn of his lapse,” a statement from the archdiocese read. “Monsignor Jeanty must face his parishioners and seek to regain their trust, as he continues to serve, and at the same time attends to his responsibilities to the child.”