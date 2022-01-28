6 dead in Delray Beach after teen driving ‘at high rate of speed’ crashes into SUV, sheriff’s office says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old teen driving a BMW M5 at what Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said was a “high rate of speed” rear-ended an SUV Thursday night forcing it to roll over. All 6 people inside were killed, according to PBCSO

Part of the investigation is to determine whether the teen was under the influence of alcohol/drugs, according to the crash report. The teen from Wellington, according to PBSO, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The 2019 BMW M5, which had a Texas license plate, was traveling northbound in the 14000 block of South State Road 7 (U.S. 441) in Delray Beach. A 2018 Nissan Rogue with a driver and 5 passengers was traveling ahead of the BMW.

According to the crash report, as the BMW tried to pass the Rogue, the front of the BMW hit the rear of the SUV. That’s when the Rogue spun around and went into the center median, traveled down into grass and dirt, and began rolling over before coming to a stop on its roof.

Ad

The sheriff’s office said five people were dead at the scene while the sixth person was taken to Delray Medical Center where they died.

Deputies are investigating the incident and have not yet revealed if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash pending reports.