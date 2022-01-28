Miami Beach visitor describes violent purse-snatching that led to crash

Jennifer Burtch, visiting from New Orleans, had her cross-body purse yanked from her Thursday evening on Miami Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A woman visiting from New Orleans spoke to Local 10 News about the violent purse-snatching that set off a dangerous string of events Thursday on Miami Beach.

Jennifer Burtch was walking at 22nd Street and the beachwalk around 6 p.m. when a man ripped her cross-body bag away from her. She initially tried to chase him.

“At first you are reacting to your emotions in the situation,” she said. “Maybe it’s not best to chase someone.”

A Miami Beach police officer was in a crash responding to the incident. He has since been released from the hospital. Lajuan White, accused of the robbery, was arrested.

Burtch suffered bruising to her arm, chest and neck.

“I’ve been coming here as a kid, always on the beachwalk, and never had a problem,” she said.

Burtch told police she believed there were multiple victims of that purse-snatcher.