1 person hospitalized after being pulled from car that drove into canal

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities are investigating how a car ended up in a canal Saturday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Northwest 27th Avenue and the Florida Turnpike in Miami Gardens at about 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials said divers went into the water and were able to find and pull one person out of the vehicle.

The person was taken as a trauma alert to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, officials said.

Crews have yet to determine if anyone else was in the car.