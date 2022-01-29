48º
1 person hospitalized after being pulled from car that drove into canal

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Tags: Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade County
Authorities are investigating how a car ended up in a South Florida canal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Northwest 27th Avenue and the Florida Turnpike in Miami Gardens at about 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials said divers went into the water and were able to find and pull one person out of the vehicle.

The person was taken as a trauma alert to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, officials said.

Crews have yet to determine if anyone else was in the car.

