Judge postpones penalty trial for Parkland school shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer postponed the penalty trial for the Parkland school shooter until April.

Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty in October to the 17 murders and 17 attempted murders of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Both parties requested more time on Wednesday at Broward County court in Fort Lauderdale. Scherer decided jury selection will no longer be on Feb. 21.

Cruz, 23, faces life in prison or death sentence, which will require all 12 jurors to agree. Cruz was 19 years old when he walked into his former school armed with a loaded rifle on Valentine’s Day 2018.

