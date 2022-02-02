75º
Judge postpones penalty trial for Parkland school shooter

Christina Vazquez, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Parkland School Shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer postponed the penalty trial for the Parkland school shooter until April.

Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty in October to the 17 murders and 17 attempted murders of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Both parties requested more time on Wednesday at Broward County court in Fort Lauderdale. Scherer decided jury selection will no longer be on Feb. 21.

Cruz, 23, faces life in prison or death sentence, which will require all 12 jurors to agree. Cruz was 19 years old when he walked into his former school armed with a loaded rifle on Valentine’s Day 2018.

About the Author:

Christina returned to Local 10 in 2019 as a reporter after covering Hurricane Dorian for the station. She is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist and previously earned an Emmy Award while at WPLG for her investigative consumer protection segment "Call Christina."

