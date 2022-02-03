Croquetas or chocolate? South Florida Valentine’s Day dilemma

Nothing says “I love you” in Miami speak more than a box of croquetas.

If you’re looking for an “out of the box” idea for your Valentine this year, you have a couple of options to choose from when it comes to Cuban pastries and treats for that special someone.

Dos Croquetas says their love comes in the form of a heart-shaped guava pastelito. They are also frying up heart shaped croquetas for your Valentine. The eatery is accepting Valentine’s Day orders online until Feb. 8 for pickup or delivery from Feb.11- Feb. 14.

Dos Croquetas heart shaped guava pastelito (Courtesy: Dos Croquetas)

Islas Canarias is offering up a “Croqueta Valentine” box filled with mini ham croquetas. They are available for pick up on Feb. 12, 13 or 14. To place your order call the Islas Canarias Bakery at (305) 559-0111.

