Pickup truck ends up in Hollywood canal

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Truck driven into a canal in Hollywood. (WPLG)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A pickup truck ended up in a Broward County canal on Wednesday.

According to police, a call came in at approximately 6:32 p.m. regarding a vehicle that had gone in the water.

Officers responded to the 6000 block of Farragult Street in Hollywood and found a white pickup truck that was in the canal.

Police said two occupants of the truck were able to get out on their own and swim to safety.

Neighbors said the woman behind the wheel was taking driving lessons from her husband when she lost control.

There were no injuries reported, according to police.

Christian De La Rosa joined Local 10 News in April 2017 after spending time as a reporter and anchor in Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando and Panama City Beach.

