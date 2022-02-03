Pickup truck ends up in Hollywood canal

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A pickup truck ended up in a Broward County canal on Wednesday.

According to police, a call came in at approximately 6:32 p.m. regarding a vehicle that had gone in the water.

Officers responded to the 6000 block of Farragult Street in Hollywood and found a white pickup truck that was in the canal.

Police said two occupants of the truck were able to get out on their own and swim to safety.

Neighbors said the woman behind the wheel was taking driving lessons from her husband when she lost control.

There were no injuries reported, according to police.