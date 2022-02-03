Robbers rip entire ATM from Broward bank, FBI says

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The FBI is searching for brazen robbers who used a pickup truck to literally rip off an ATM from a Broward County bank.

Agents released the surveillance photos above, hoping the public can help identify the suspects involved.

It happened Tuesday at 4:22 a.m. at the Chase Bank located at 1799 West Sample Road in Deerfield Beach, the FBI said.

“The suspects approached the ATM machine, pried open the front of the machine, and then used a pickup truck and chain to pull the machine from its mounts,” FBI Miami Special Agent Michael D. Leverock said in a news release. “They then loaded the ATM machine and departed the area. The truck used in the robbery was determined to be stolen and later recovered.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and South Florida Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force are also investigating.

If you have information, you are asked to call 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.