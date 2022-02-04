Tug boat, barge run aground off Deerfield Beach with 4 people onboard

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – U.S. Coast Guard crews responded to the scene of a tug boat and barge that ran aground Thursday night with four people onboard.

The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m. off Deerfield Beach, north of the pier.

No injuries were reported.

Coast Guard officials said shoreside operations are scheduled Friday morning to remove fuel and oil, and to mitigate the pollution risk to the area.

“A safety zone is in place around the site for public safety,” the Coast Guard posted on Twitter. “Mariners and beach goers should avoid the area. The cause of the grounding is under investigation.”